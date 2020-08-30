NFL Rookie Mekhi Becton Cops Massive 'Big Ticket' Chain ... $400k Value!!!

Exclusive

What does a dude nicknamed "Big Ticket" get for a chain??

How about A BIG ASS TICKET!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... New York Jets rookie Mekhi Becton is the proud new owner of a piece that is as big as his 6'7", 360-lb. frame ... copping a huge pendant in honor of his awesome moniker.

We're told Becton hit up famous jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills for the fancy jewelry ... which is made with more than a kilo of gold and 120 carats of flawless white diamonds.

Play video content TMZSports.com

So what's a piece like this worth?? We're told it's valued at a whopping $400k. Now that's an expensive ticket!!

Of course, the rookies are packin' on the ice before the season -- as we previously reported, Cincinnati Bengals first overall pick Joe Burrow just got his diamond #9 chain.