Drake Honors Tupac Shakur with Twin Pendants Worth $600,000
Drake Tupac Jesus Rocks Worth Whopping $600k!!!!
7/30/2020 6:54 AM PT
All eyez will be on Drake with his new twin Tupac Jesus pendants.
Mr. OVO is the new owner of what soon will become 2 of America's most wanted ... these Tupac pendants dripping with diamonds and gold. The rapper commissioned the celeb jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to pull off the twin pendants depicting Pac with white and yellow diamond crowns of thorns.
Each pendant comes with a diamond chain with a total of approximately 70 carats of flawless white and yellow diamonds, plus ... over a HALF KILO of gold in total. Total price for each piece was $300k!!!
We're told Jason and his crew spent about 5 weeks completing the Pac-Jesus pieces. Drake initially came to Jason with an idea about what he wanted ... and they worked together to come up with the final tribute.
When they were delivered to him, Drake couldn't have been prouder ... posting video of the final product and saying, "Always wanted twin Jesus pieces thank you @jasonofbeverlyhills."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.