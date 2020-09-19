NFL's Calvin Ridley Honors Baby Daughter With Incredible Diamond Chain

Exclusive Details

Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley will be reppin' his new baby daughter everywhere he goes ... courtesy of a brand new diamond chain!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 25-year-old former Alabama receiver wanted to do something WAY better than a picture in the wallet to show off his daughter, so he hit up Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in NJ to come up with the special piece.

The final product is a massive charm featuring Cree Michelle's name and birthday -- 06-27-2020 -- sitting on an NFL logo.

We're told the piece is made of more than 70 carats of VS clarity diamonds between the pendant and chain it sits on ... in other words, high-quality stuff!!

Ridley isn't the only one getting treats ... check out the Louis Vuitton blanket his baby girl was laying on when he introduced her on IG!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ridley -- who is still on his rookie contract -- has made about $9 million in his 3 years in the league so far ... but expect that number to rise if he continues to ball out!!