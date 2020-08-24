Antonio Brown Leads $20K School Supply Giveaway ... Catch This Laptop!!!

Play video content Exclusive Details @papa_keith/@attorneybigal

Ya can't have ABCs without AB!!

Antonio Brown is doing his part to help the kids in South Florida ... by leading a school supplies drive in the Miami area -- an event that helped out 500 families in need.

32-year-old Brown wrote some generous checks to help cover the cost for book bags, notebooks and other supplies ... and some kids even got new laptop computers to help with the distanced learning situation during the COVID pandemic.

You can see in the video ... the kids are stoked -- and so is Antonio!!

We spoke with 103.5 FM's Papa Keith -- one of the organizers of the event -- and he raves about the NFLer's involvement.

"AB is from Liberty City which is where the event was held and the fact that he’s coming back to help his hometown even at this point in his career is something we love to see."

It's some good publicity for AB, who is still trying to get back into the NFL after a slew of off-field issues over the past year.