Antonio Brown Gets Endorsement From Cousin Hollywood Brown, 'Could Fit' W/ Ravens

First, it was Lamar Jackson ... and now it's Hollywood Brown dropping major hints about wanting the Ravens to sign Antonio Brown ... saying his cousin would be a great fit in Baltimore.

Of course, AB had been working out with Jackson and Brown this off-season ... and the reigning MVP said just last week he's still hoping the team pulls the trigger and signs the free agent receiver.

Now, Hollywood is going to bat for his cuz ... saying the addition would make the team better ... and praising AB's work ethic.

"I feel like he could fit in this locker room," Brown told reporters on Wednesday. "He’s gonna go out there and give 100% and seeing guys like that is gonna make other guys do the same."

Hollywood added ... "I been working out with AB since I was in college so I know he’s a guy that’s going to push you and he’s a guy that’s gonna take care of his body."

There's obviously one big factor that could keep the Ravens from picking up the phone and calling Mr. Big Chest -- Brown was just suspended 8 games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.