Antonio Brown Retiring From NFL Again, 'Risk Is Greater Than Reward'

Breaking News

Antonio Brown just announced his playing days are over -- again -- with the free-agent wide receiver saying, "at this point the risk is greater than the reward."

Remember, AB threatened to retire back in September ... after he was released by the New England Patriots amid a myriad of off-field issues, including a sexual assault investigation.

Now ... the 7-time Pro Bowler is singing a similar tune, saying he's putting the game behind him for good.

"Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!!" AB tweeted on Monday.

"thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!"

"I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾"

Of course, AB was traded to the Oakland Raiders after a drama-filled 9 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers ... but was released before the 2019 season started.

Brown was picked up by the Pats for one game ... scoring 1 touchdown.

AB had been working like a maniac to get back to the league -- training with guys like Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson this summer -- and we were even told by one of his workout QBs last week that he had been "ramping up workouts" in anticipation of signing soon.