Antonio Brown Works Out With Russell Wilson ... Seahawks Preview?!?

Russell Wilson touchdown pass to ... Antonio Brown?!!?

That was a reality at the QB's workout field in San Diego on Wednesday ... and the possibility of the connection becoming a thing in Seattle this season seems to be getting more and more real.

31-year-old AB caught a bunch of passes from the former Super Bowl champ ... and based on the clips the WR shared on social media -- the two seem to have a hell of a rapport already.

Check out one of the plays where Brown tracked down a LOOONNGGGG deep ball from Russ ... it sure looked like something Pete Carroll wouldn't mind seeing at CenturyLink Field this year.

Brown certainly seems to be hoping so, at least ... he captioned one of the vids by saying, "Who would like to see this on Sundays 🤔 ? that was fun !!!!!!!!!!"

AB also got in some reps with Wilson's teammate, Geno Smith (as he's done often this offseason), during the sweat sesh as well ... begging the question, could this really be a preview of the Seahawks' offense this season????

Seattle DOES need another wideout to couple with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett ... but it's unclear just how many games Brown will be forced to miss in 2020.