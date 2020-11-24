Tony Hawk Shreds with Skater Paralyzed from Waist Down In Inspiring Video

Play video content Breaking News

It takes a lot to impress Tony Hawk when it comes to skating -- but the legend was BLOWN AWAY by an athlete who learned to ride despite being paralyzed from the waist down.

Hawk met up with Evan Lalanne -- who was badly injured in a fall at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo, CA back in 2016.

Lalanne lost the use of his legs in the accident -- but still wanted to figure out a way to participate in action sports.

So, he built himself a motorized skateboard and mastered it -- his IG page is loaded with some insane videos!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lalanne was invited to appear on the 'Ellen' show (airs Tuesday) where he met up with Tony Hawk!

Here's where the story gets even better ... Lalanne offered to take Tony for a spin ... so they linked arms and Evan zipped Hawk around the parking lot like a beast!

Ya gotta watch the video -- these guys are FLYING and Tony was clearly impressed!!

"Had the privilege of meeting [and skating with] @evan_lala on the set of @TheEllenShow. In true DIY/skater fashion, he created a custom motorized skateboard to ride in his wheelchair. He towed me until I got speed wobbles then pulled away like a veteran racer. Episode airs today."

Evan isn't doesn't just shred on wheels -- he's also a para-Alpine ski racer!!!

Back in 2019, Evan talked about his condition -- saying, "If I’m gonna be paralyzed, well, then I might as well be really good at it."