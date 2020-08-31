Tony Hawk Busts McTwist While Holding Glass of Milk In Crazy Trick Video
8/31/2020 10:29 AM PT
Did Tony Hawk just one-up Katie Ledecky?!
The skate legend is now part of the new viral Got Milk ad campaign -- and man, the milk people are getting their money's worth!!
After Ledecky swam across a pool with a glass of milk on her head -- and didn't spill a drop -- Hawk decided to take the moo juice to the skate ramp!
Hawk bombed down while holding the glass of milk -- pulled off a McTwist -- and just like Katie, NO SPILLAGE!
Hawk explained how the trick came to be ... noting he was inspired by the U.S. Olympic swimmer.
"Inspired by @katieledecky, I tried to do a bunch of basic tricks without spilling to little success," Hawk said.
"So I tried this as a joke... and it worked (yes, it’s real). Got McTwist?"
They're calling it the #GotMilkChallenge -- and it's one of the best ad campaigns we've seen in a while.
Hell, with all of the "Hamilton" hype these days, they probably could have just brought back that famous Aaron Burr ad ... but we're glad they're innovating.
Who's thirsty?
