Tony Hawk Reveals Gnarly X-Rays After Scary Skate Accident

Tony Hawk is proudly showing off the wild x-rays from his most recent skateboarding accident ... saying docs had to cut his wedding ring off in order to put his fingers back in place.

Of course, the GOAT revealed he dislocated his fingers in a nasty accident over the weekend ... when he was skating with his son and some friends at an empty backyard pool.

"The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions," Hawk said at the time.

Hawk was rushed to the hospital to get his fingers locked back into place ... and luckily, he's gonna make a full recovery.

Now, the 52-year-old has some new souvenirs in the x-rays following the debacle ... and the way he describes what the docs had to do is CRINGE.

"They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional."

But, if you think this is gonna stop Hawk from skating again ... you're DEAD wrong.