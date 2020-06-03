Sky Brown Out of Hospital After Skate Crash Hangs with Tony Hawk!!!

Breaking News

Great news for skate phenom Sky Brown ... the 11-year-old was able to walk out of the hospital just days after a horrific crash on Monday ... and to make things even better, she got to hang with TONY HAWK!!

The internet sensation suffered skull fractures, a broken wrist, broken hand and a black eye after a devastating fall off a vert ramp on Thursday ... but remained in positive spirits about the whole accident.

The skate GOAT spoke out about the serious accident ... saying, "From my perspective and in many ways, it was the worst fall one could take from a vert ramp," Hawk said Monday.

"The situation was dire and we were all worried sick, but nothing compared to the heartache her family endured that day."

Hawk says he stayed in contact with Brown's family every day since the accident ... and was present to lift her spirits when she got the green light to go home.

"Her accelerated healing is nothing short of a miracle."

Hawk says he joined Brown for a celebratory ice cream sesh to cap off the big achievement ... and shared a positive message to the rising star during her recovery.

"Stay strong, Sky. Thank you for inspiring us with your unbroken spirit. And please take your time getting back to full capacities… we’ll gladly wait for you."