12-Yr-Old Skate Phenom Sky Brown Crushes 'Mega' Ramp W/ Tony Hawk After Scary Injury

This girl is incredible!!!

12-year-old skateboarding sensation Sky Brown is already taking her talents to new heights -- literally -- just 2 months after suffering a devastating injury.

Remember, Brown was training at Tony Hawk's skate park when she had a bad wipeout ... suffering skull fractures, a broken wrist, broken hand and a black eye.

But, Sky wasted no time getting back on the board again ... and now she's even taking on greater challenges by attempting to tackle pro Elliot Sloan's mega ramp!!!

Why's it called a mega ramp, you ask?? Uhh, 'cause it's freaking MASSIVE!!!

But, that didn't bother one bit to Sky, who took a few moments to compose herself ... and then nailed the ramp within her first few tries.

"Sky was the first girl to jump the mega at my place and she made it look easy," Sloan said of the accomplishment.

"Not only did she clear the gap but she did the full line. She blew us all away and I can't wait to see what's next for her."

Oh ... and for those freaking out, Hawk makes sure to point out there was an airbag ready to catch Brown, just in case.