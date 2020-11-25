Vanderbilt Football Considering Female Soccer Player to Kick After Team Hit By COVID

Breaking News

Something historic might come out of the COVID pandemic ... Vanderbilt's head football coach says he's considering using a female soccer player to be his team's placekicker this week after the Commodores were hit by coronavirus quarantines.

Derek Mason, who's coached Vandy football since 2014, said Wednesday the school's women's soccer team's goalie, Sarah Fuller, "is an option for us" in the team's game against Missouri on Saturday.

FYI -- if Fuller does log a snap in the game ... it's believed she will be the first woman EVER to compete in live-action for a Power 5 football program.

As for why Mason's considering it ... aside from Vanderbilt's kicking woes this season -- the team had to place a bunch of special teamers in quarantine this week due to a possible COVID outbreak.

Play video content ESPN 102.5 The Game Nashville

"Well, right now, we’re just looking at all options," Mason said of Fuller on ESPN 102.5 The Game. "She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. So, right now, that’s where we sit."

According to the Vanderbilt Hustler, Fuller suited up for the Commodores at their practice Tuesday ... but did NOT kick with the team.

Instead, per the report, Fuller -- who donned full pads -- just went through walkthroughs with the team and coaches.

Fuller helped lead Vandy's women's soccer team to an SEC Championship last weekend in a COVID-shortened season ... playing in 8 games and logging 25 total saves.