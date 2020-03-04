Russell Wilson Gets Sweaty With Ciara In Boxing Sesh, 'We Will Whoop Dat'

Play video content Breaking News

Couples that train together ... kick ass together???

That's clearly the case for Russell Wilson and his wifey, Ciara ... 'cause the two lovebirds got after it in a boxing workout Wednesday!!!

"Training with my lady," Wilson said of the sparring highlights. "We will whoop dat..."

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks QB have been awfully cozy this off-season ... ever since the "Level Up" singer announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child together.

Remember, we got them out in West Hollywood on a date night just last month ... with Russ sporting a sweet hairdo and Ciara looking smitten.

But, the NFL superstar ditched the long locks for some boxing gloves this week ... and we gotta say, dude looked pretty good on the bag!

As for Ciara ... she kicked ass too!!

By the way, Russ said it wasn't all intensity during their sweat sesh ... saying, "Also, I think I may have let one go while swinging #GasMask"