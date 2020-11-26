Woman Goes On Rampage and Breaks 500 Bottles of Liquor in Supermarket
Coronavirus Craziness UK Woman Goes On Rampage ... Breaks 500 Bottles of Booze
11/26/2020 8:02 AM PT
A woman went ham inside a UK supermarket ... obliterating the liquor shelves.
Aldi in Stevenage this afternoon.. 😯 pic.twitter.com/qGWkPCGbo7— Peacsy (@Peacsy3) November 25, 2020 @Peacsy3
She apparently was acting erratically while waiting in the checkout line, and when one of the shoppers told her to calm down, she went nuts and started breaking more than 500 -- THAT'S FIVE HUNDRED -- bottles of booze.
The tantrum went on for 5 long minutes, according to The Sun. At one point she slips and slashes her right hand, but continues her rampage with her left.
The lady was arrested and taken into custody. A police spokesperson said she was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injured hand.
... If one of those bottles would happen to fall, 499 bottles of beer on the wall.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.