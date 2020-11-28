Stars Getting In Shape (Wear) -- Guess Who!

Not even the holidays can get in the way of these stars and their fit figures!

Celebs are keen on staying on top of their looks, and a lot of them have suited up in shapewear ... And we're sure the snug clothing will help 'em get through all the festive feasts to come!

See what all the hype is about by taking a look through our gallery of stars getting in shape(wear) ... and while you're at it, put your celebrity skills to the test and see if you can guess which Hollywood hottie is in the sexy snap!