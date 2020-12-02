Mafia Gunning for COVID Vaccine Supplies, Cops Bracing for Theft Worldwide

Get ready to see COVID-19 vaccines on the black market, probably even before you can get it legally, because organized crime's already gunning for the precious medication ... according to Interpol.

The international agency issued the red alert (they call it an "Orange Notice") Wednesday to law enforcement around the world ... warning that as vaccines are getting approved, bad guys are "planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains."

Translation: Interpol has some intel about crime figures attempting to intercept shipments of the vaccines -- which are set for distribution to the public in the UK as soon as next week, and later this month in the United States.

International 5-0 is also warning the public not to fall for the inevitable flood of phony knockoff vaccines and treatments on the Internet ... not to mention bogus testing kits.