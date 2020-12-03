Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For On-Air Comment About Female NFL Fans, 'I'm Sick'

Breaking News

Cris Collinsworth says he's "sick" that a comment he made about female NFL fans on-air Wednesday offended so many ... and now, the long-time announcer is apologizing.

During the Steelers vs. Ravens game, Collinsworth was praising Pittsburgh fans ... when he made a remark about some women he had run into during the lead-up to the game.

"They had really specific questions about the game," Collinsworth said of the women. "And I'm like, 'Wow.' You're just blown away about how strong the fans are here in this town."

Chris Collinsworth issued an apology for this.

The comment was immediately met with backlash ... as many perceived it to be sexist -- with Collinsworth implying he was surprised that females had intricate questions about football.

Collinsworth clearly saw the criticism, because not long after the game ended ... he issued a lengthy apology.

"Today on our broadcast I made reference to a couple of women that I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air," Cris said. "I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I'm so sorry."

"What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult. I'm sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists."

Cris added, "I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and I deeply apologize."

The 61-year-old -- who played wide receiver in the NFL in the 1980s -- has been announcing and analyzing NFL games for several networks for decades.