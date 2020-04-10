Drew Brees Inks Post-NFL Broadcasting Deal With NBC, Around $6 Mil Per Year

Breaking News

Drew Brees will be heading toward a TV near you after his Saints playing days are over ... inking a deal with NBC that will reportedly pay him roughly $6 mil a year!

NBC Sports confirmed the New Orleans Saints QB will be a TV analyst for the network after he retires from football -- they're clearly trying to find the next Tony Romo.

The New York Post claims ESPN made a serious run at the future Hall of Famer with a deal that would pay around $6 MILLION to join their 'MNF' broadcast ... but Brees turned that down for a similar deal with NBC.

41-year-old Brees will reportedly be groomed to be Cris Collinsworth's replacement on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast ... and will start out calling Notre Dame games on Saturdays and analyzing NFL games on Sundays.

"Like all NFL fans, we look forward to watching Drew continue his Hall of Fame career this fall, and we are confident his post-playing career will be just as successful," a rep for NBC Sports told The Post.

Brees inked a 2-year, $50 MILLION contract with the Saints this offseason ... but it's very possible he begins his NBC contract next year -- as both Drew and head coach Sean Payton have hinted this could be the final season of his NFL career.

Drew has made a ton of headlines this offseason -- most recently for pledging $5 MILLION to the coronavirus relief efforts in Louisiana.