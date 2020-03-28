Drew Brees Vows $5 Million Donation Will Feed Kids, Put Adults' Minds at Ease

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Drew Brees did way more than just write a $5 million check to Louisiana ... he's also doing the research to guarantee that money helps the state's battle against coronavirus the way he intended.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback tells TMZ ... it hurts his heart to see people losing their jobs and their livelihoods across the state and the nation -- so he and his wife Brittany knew they needed to do something in a time of such uncertainty.

As you know ... Drew and Brittany committed $5 million to the state. He explained why they specifically wanted to address the nutritional needs of children and the elderly during the pandemic. You can tell the Brees fam did their homework.

Drew says he knew people on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients in hard hit Louisiana -- and New Orleans, especially -- would need all the support they could get. Ditto for the state's normally thriving hospitality industry.

Honestly, the guy is amazing and has a very focused mission: "Putting people's mind's at ease that, listen, we're gonna find a way to get through this together and take care of one another."

