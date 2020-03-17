Drew Brees Signs $50 Mil Deal With New Orleans ... Saint For Life?!?

Breaking News TMZ.com

There will be no Tom Brady-like departure from New Orleans for Drew Brees ... the future Hall of Famer just agreed to a $50 MILLION deal that'll keep him a Saint for life ... probably.

The contract is a 2-year extension for the Saints' G.O.A.T. ... and at 41 years old, it's probably safe to assume this will be the final one of his NFL career.

And, it came with a bit of a discount for the hometown team ... at $25 MIL per season, the former Super Bowl MVP is underpaid when compared to the league's other top QBs.

Of course, the deal comes as no surprise ... Brees has made it clear every step of the way this offseason he would rather retire than play for another team in 2020.

As for what Brees has left in the tank ... when we got his head coach, Sean Payton, out at the Super Bowl last month -- he told us PLENTY.

"Listen," Payton said, "I think he's playing at a high level."