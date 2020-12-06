Flowbees Completely Sold Out After George Clooney Shout-Out

Exclusive

Ever since George Clooney revealed he cuts his own hair with a DIY device famous for its old infomercials, people have been going with the Flowbee ... so much that they're now out of stock!!!

Troy Hunts, Vice President of Flowbee, tells TMZ ... the actor's public shout-out in support of the product last week resulted in sales going up tenfold, and its website was so overloaded a lot of customers weren't able to complete their orders.

Hunts says Flowbee had already seen a boost in 2020 compared to recent years due to the coronavirus -- with barbershops and hair salons closed -- but that uptick was nothing compared to what he's calling "the Clooney effect."

The Flowbee VP tells us they've completely sold out and it will be at least 2-4 weeks before they can get supply back up to meet demand.

As for the Clooney boom ... Hunts says it was a huge surprise, because the company hasn't worked with him before and didn't even know he was a customer.

Play video content ABC

Of course, Hunts is thrilled Clooney is a satisfied customer ... and loves that he speaks the truth about the product. As we reported ... George even gave a tutorial on 'Kimmel!'