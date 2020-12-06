Male Student Suspended for Wearing Nail Polish, Breaking Dress Code

A male high school student in Texas got punished for wearing nail polish on campus -- breaking the dress code -- which he's now calling discriminatory.

17-year-old Trevor Wilkinson started a Change.org petition this week after he received an in-school suspension Monday from officials at Clyde High School in West Texas. The reason ... he had painted his nails black and other colors.

imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss for it. and the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas🤠 — trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) November 30, 2020 @trevvowilkinson

When asked to remove the nail polish by the principal and vice-principal, Wilkinson refused ... and got his punishment, which he says he'll continue opting for as a form of protest.

Trevor, who is gay, said, "Imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys [in school suspension] ... and the whole administration being ok with it, homophobic and sexist? Welcome to West Texas."

As for the school, their district -- Clyde Consolidated Independent School District -- spoke on its behalf with a blanket statement about the dress code policy ... without touching on Wilkinson specifically. BTW, CHS is a public school ... for what it's worth.

Anyway, CCISD says it conducts a thorough review of its dress code each year and make all students and parents well aware of it before the school year gets underway.