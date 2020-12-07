Pete Buttigieg Vetted for Cabinet Posts, Including Commerce and HUD

Exclusive

Joe Biden said the LGBTQ+ community would be represented in his cabinet, and sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Pete Buttigieg is actively under consideration for various posts, but we're told he didn't get his first choice.

Sources privy to the selection process tell TMZ, Buttigieg is being vetted for what could be a significant appointment. We're told the possible appointment includes Secretary of Commerce and HUD. We're told he's also under consideration to head the EPA.

Our sources say another post that has been a subject of discussion is Veterans Affairs. As you know, Pete served in Afghanistan and has a strong connection to the military. We're told, although the V.A. remains a possibility for Pete, it's unlikely.

We're told what Buttigieg really wanted was U.N. Ambassador, but obviously, that position has already been filled.