'RHOC' Braunwyn Windham-Burke Happy in Relationship After Coming Out

Exclusive

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is beyond happy in her new relationship -- and totally down for major PDA -- after becoming the first real housewife to come out as lesbian.

Sources close to Braunwyn tell TMZ ... the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star met her girlfriend, Kris, on a dating app back in September and instantly hit it off, and they have been seeing each other romantically ever since.

We got pics of Braunwyn and Kris on a date last month, before Cali went back into lockdown, and they were all over each other during a lunch date at Conservatory in West Hollywood.

Hot and heavy as they are ... our sources say you won't see the relationship covered in season 15 of 'RHOC,' because Kris came into the picture after they were done filming.

As you know ... Braunwyn came out this week, telling GLAAD she's finally feeling comfortable with her truth.

Braunwyn's still married to her husband, Sean Burke, and says they have no plans to divorce after 20 years of marriage. They have 7 children together, including 20-year-old Bella, 18-year-old Rowan, 15-year-old Jacob, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curran, 4-year-old Koa and 2-year-old Hazel.

Our sources say Braunwyn's younger kids don't really understand she's dating Kris, and think she's just Mom's friend -- but the older kids know the deal.