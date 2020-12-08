Lewis Hamilton 'Feeling Great' After COVID Battle ... Hoping To Race Sunday

Play video content Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton is kickin' COVID's ass ... the Formula 1 superstar revealed Tuesday he's "feeling great" after his diagnosis, and he's now hopeful he'll be able to return to the racetrack this weekend.

"I woke up today feeling great," Hamilton said in a video message. "Got my first workout in."

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus last week after he said he woke up and experienced "mild symptoms."

He immediately went into self-isolation and was forced out of last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain -- something he says was VERY tough on him.

"It's definitely been one of the hardest weeks that I’ve had for some time," Hamilton said.

Fortunately, Lewis says he's now on the mend ... and is gunning to race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 on Sunday.

"I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know that I’m OK," Hamilton said. "And thank every single one of you for sending the amazing messages and videos. And I really, really appreciate it."