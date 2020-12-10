Lizzo Shares Painful Moment, 'I Know I'm Beautiful, I Just Don't Feel It'

Play video content @lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo is going through it -- in a brutally honest moment, she's admitting she lets all the mean crap Internet trolls say get to her sometimes ... but she's also confident it will pass.

Lest you think things are always "Good As Hell" for the singer, Lizzo opened up about an emotional low she hit Wednesday as she was taking a shower -- "I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, you know, what's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true."

The video is remarkable because it's the kinda honesty we don't often see from celebs ... and also because ya just wanna give her a hug.

Lizzo says, at that moment, she was hating her body ... but adds these are normal thoughts that "happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us."

She's never lacked for confidence, and you can almost see her working through her emotions, because by the end of the clip Lizzo had some inspirational words -- for herself and everyone else who goes through this on the daily.