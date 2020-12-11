Joe Burrow Turns 24 With Quiet Surf & Turf Birthday Dinner with GF

Play video content Breaking News oliviaholzmacher/IG

Joe Burrow turned 24 years old Thursday -- and celebrated with a little steak and lobster, courtesy of his girlfriend.

No giant rager, no wild night out. Just a quiet little evening at home with "Thursday Night Football" on his iPad.

Of course, Burrow is recovering from knee surgery -- plus, we're still in the middle of a pandemic -- so, seems he did the responsible thing!

The dinner looked solid -- surf & turf with asparagus in the side. And, some cupcakes for dessert!

Looks like the meal was for 2 -- Joe and his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

Though it appears the couple had some private chefs in the house to prepare the whole thing (also looks like they were wearing masks).

Remember, Joe told us one of the first things he would invest in after getting drafted was a private chef and said his favorite meal is steak and lobster with a side of asparagus!

It's only been a week since Burrow underwent surgery to repair his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus damage in his left knee after suffering a nasty injury against Washington last month.

So, sit back, relax and try to enjoy being a quiet evening at home, right?

Also, bonus points for the C-3PO sweater.