Little Sherlock in 'Young Sherlock Holmes' 'Memba Him?!

Scottish born actor Nicholas Rowe was only a teenager when he landed the iconic role as the pipe-puffing Sherlock Holmes -- who takes on the case of the murderous Eh-Tar -- in the 1985 old school mystery movie "Young Sherlock Holmes."

Nicholas Rowe was cast alongside some other awesome young actors to solve the mysterious poisonings including Alan Cox as the trusty sidekick, John Watson and Sophie Ward as Sherlock's young school crush, Elizabeth Hardy.