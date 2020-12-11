Taylor Swift is Not Married to Joe Alwyn Despite 'Wedding Dress' Photo

Exclusive

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a spiral -- believing the dress she wears in a new music video means she's hitched -- but we're told there's still no Mrs. before her name.

Taylor dropped her 9th studio album "Evermore" Friday and gave fans a music video for the single, "Willow." In the video, she sports a white-lace dress with a flower headband -- a sure sign, for fans -- that she had recently gotten hitched to her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

However, despite what fans want to believe, sources with direct knowledge tell us Taylor and Joe are not married ... and the dress is just that. A dress.

Not to fear, there are still other nuggets in the album's lyrics for fans to find hidden messages. The song "Long Story Short" seems to reference Taylor's 2016 feud with Kim and Kanye, singing, "I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me."

There's another possible reference to her failed relationship with Tom Hiddleston, "Clung to the wrong lips. Long story short. It was the wrong guy."