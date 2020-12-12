Sarah Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Game

Breaking News

Sarah Fuller went from being the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game to now becoming the first woman to score in a Power 5 game ... this after putting her kicking skills to good use.

The Vanderbilt University athlete trotted out to the gridiron Saturday in a game against the Tennessee Volunteers, where she kicked a field goal for an extra point in the first quarter to help tie things up 7 to 7.

Incredible 👏



Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game.



(via @secnetwork) pic.twitter.com/8UkfzRXTjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020 @SportsCenter

Fuller showed no hesitation ... she shot the ball straight through the goalposts, and made history in the process. You could tell she was pretty excited, as were male teammates ... all of whom gave her props and dabbed her up after scoring. It was an awesome moment.

CHANGING THE GAME 👏



Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020 @SportsCenter

Just a few weeks ago, she made history by becoming the first female player to partake in a Power 5 game -- kicking off to the opposing team, but failing to score at the time.

She was named the SEC Player of the Week after that -- a huge honor -- and something tells us she'll get it again now.