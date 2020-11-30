Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Wins SEC Player Of The Week Award After Historic Kick

11/30/2020 1:45 PM PT
Breaking News
IMAGN

Awesome honor for Sarah Fuller ... the Vanderbilt kicker, who just became the 1st woman to ever compete for a Power 5 college football team, has now earned an SEC Player of the Week award.

The conference announced the selection Monday ... splitting this week's Special Teams Player of the Week honors between Fuller and Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney.

"Fuller made history Saturday," SEC officials said in a statement.

Fuller -- who just joined the Commodores' football team last week after it was left shorthanded due to COVID-19 -- kicked just one ball for Vandy on Saturday, but she made it count.

In the opening kickoff of the second half of the Commodores' loss to Missouri ... Fuller executed a planned squib kick to perfection that was downed at her opponents' 35-yard line.

Afterward, Fuller -- who's the school's women's soccer team's starting goalkeeper -- said, "I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to. Like, you really can."

"And, if you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things."

Well said ... and congrats!

