'Great British Bake Off' Star Prue Leith Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Prue Leith the "Great British Bake Off" star is now happily vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ... and she's wondering why some people are balking at the shot.

Prue, who of course lives in the UK, is the first celebrity to publicize getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The star of the Netflix show announced Tuesday she got it, and described it as nothing more than a "painless jab."

The UK approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 2 weeks ago, becoming the first country to do so, and started the rollout last week ... prioritizing healthcare workers and the elderly. Just in case you're thinking Prue got some kinda celeb preference, she didn't ... she's 80 years old.

As you know ... the first vaccinations in the U.S. started Monday, with intensive-care nurse Sandra Lindsay becoming the first person to get the shot in New York.

Sandra, who is Black, was hailed for her bravery for getting the shot in public ... especially due to the fact a majority of African-Americans say they don't trust the vaccine, and won't get it.

For instance ... Offset told us, point blank, he's not lining up for the shot, and explained why.

Prue doesn't get that hesitation and says, "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??"