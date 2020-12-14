Anti-Masker Grabs Megaphone, Climbs Display to Rant Inside Costco

12/14/2020 1:03 PM PT

The COVID vaccines aren't convincing this guy to put on a face covering and ride out the storm -- instead, he climbed a Costco clothing rack armed with a megaphone and let 'er rip.

This rant heard round the wholesaler went down Sunday in Tustin, CA ... and the guy taking the stand against face masks was greeted with a mix of fist bumps and haters.

During his moment in the spotlight, he spewed dubious claims about the CDC, masks and the virus ... all while standing in the middle of a display full of clothing. Call it his Kirkland Signature pulpit.

Some Costco shoppers showed support, apparently picking and choosing when to listen to science ... since they opted for fist bumps instead of handshakes. Others tried to stop the madness, but most remained focused on their shopping lists.

Seems Costco is a popular place for anti-makers to give their 2 cents -- we've seen similar scenes play out across the country, like this wise guy in Colorado.

Yet another reason a return to "normalcy" can't come fast enough.

