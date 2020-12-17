NBA's Kevin Porter Jr.'s Gun, Weed Charges Dropped, Stemming From Car Accident

Breaking News

Cleveland Cavs player Kevin Porter Jr. just caught a huge break -- his firearm and weed charges stemming from his November car accident have been dropped, according to his attorney.

As we previously reported, the 20-year-old wrecked his Mercedes around 2 AM outside Cleveland on Nov. 15 ... and while his car was left mangled, KPJ was miraculously unharmed.

Cops responded to the scene and found a loaded handgun along with what appeared to be weed inside the vehicle ... but the officers did NOT believe Porter was under the influence.

Porter was arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm, marijuana possession and more ... but pled not guilty to the misdemeanor charges but entered no plea on the felony gun charge.

The case went to a grand jury -- which ultimately declined to indict the NBA player on the gun charge, his attorney Alex Spiro tells ESPN. It's a big deal considering the felony charge carries possible prison time if convicted.

Two misdemeanors were also dropped -- weed possession and driving without a license.

Porter did, however, admit fault for failure to control his car.