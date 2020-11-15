Cleveland Cavaliers Plays Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested on Weapons Charge

Breaking News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested this weekend on a weapons charge -- something the team says it'll handle internally.

Porter Jr. was picked by cops in Mahoning County Sunday morning and booked for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. No other information about what led up to the arrest has been released, but the guy was taken to jail and posed for this mug shot.

In a statement released shortly thereafter, the Cavs said they would address this in-house. A spokesperson says, "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."