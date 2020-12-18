'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Shut Down Due to COVID-19

Exclusive

Just over a month after "Impeachment: American Crime Story" started filming ... TMZ's learned it's been shut down due to COVID-19.

Production sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... 'Impeachment' halted its production this week because members of the cast and crew tested positive for the virus.

The exact number of cases is unclear ... but we're told it's "multiple." We're also told there's not yet a return date to resume filming.

It was just last week when we saw Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein's remarkable transformation as Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinski respectively for FX's political drama.

And, this is interesting. We contacted FilmLA, the org that monitors and facilitates movie shoots in Los Angeles and asked if they knew about the shutdown over the virus. They told us they had no idea ... no one had contacted them.

The news of 'Impeachment' shutting down comes on the heels of "Shameless" production going into panic mode after initially thinking it had a COVID outbreak on its hands. But, as we first reported, a massive lab screwup was to blame for 18 false-positive tests.