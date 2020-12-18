Keith Richards Gets Cockroach Named After Him for 77th Birthday

Keith Richards now has the distinct honor of having a cockroach named after him ... and the little bugger even has a custom guitar just like its namesake.

Here's the deal ... The Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 77th birthday Friday, and the Children's Museum in West Hartford, CT is recognizing him with a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The joke ... Keith and cockroaches have great survival rates. Where's the lie?

As you can see, there's a shiny new miniature guitar inside Keith The Cockroach's enclosure. Super-cute ... the guitar, not the roach. Unless you're into that.

Denver's classic rock radio station, 103.5 The Fox, is adopting Keith the Cockroach ... but the roach is staying put at the museum's wildlife sanctuary, where he's expected to live for a long, long, loooooong time just like the real Keith.