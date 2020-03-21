Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton Guitars Hit Auction Block

This will definitely make ya wanna kiss the sky -- a bunch of guitars played or owned by some of rock's biggest legends are up for auction.

The folks over at Gotta Have Rock and Roll are auctioning off a slew of famous guitars played and/or owned by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page, Duane Allman, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards, among others.

Hendrix's 1967 electric guild Starfire V cherry guitar, leftie of course, is the priciest ... with a starting minimum bid of $250,000. It's expected to fetch upwards of $400k, and was used by Hendrix in May 1968 when he and Frank Zappa played an impromptu concert ... at a bar after a festival rainout

The guitar's in mint condition and the auctioneers have documentation of authenticity and a pic of Jimi shredding with it.

There's also Jimmy Page's burgundy Fender Stratocaster, which is expected to fetch around $150k. He used the guitar for several gigs when he stayed in Nevada in late May/early June 1991. Legend has it ... Jimmy strolled into a venue and a guitarist from a band performing there introduced himself. Jimmy ended up jamming with them several times.

Duane Alman's Fender Coronado II guitar is also expected to rack up $150k ... Keith Richards' Gibson Flying V might go for about $125k ... while Eric Clapton's custom-made Taylor Sunburst guitar could nab $40k.