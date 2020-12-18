MLB's Shane Bieber Surprises Kids In Hospital With Virtual Meet & Greet

Breaking News

Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is spreading some holiday cheer this week ... by surprising some huge Cleveland baseball fans in the hospital with virtual meet and greets!!

The 25-year-old ace spent some 1-on-1 time with several children at Cleveland Clinic ... talkin' baseball, asking about their holiday wish lists and more.

And, get this -- the guy even got ROASTED by one fan over Cleveland's struggles in the postseason!!

"Welp, you haven't played too late into October, so I guess it wouldn't be that cold," the fan said with a smile ... clearly referencing the New York Yankees' quick 2-0 series win over Cleveland in the 2020 playoffs.

The star pitcher was able to laugh it off, saying, "I know right? it hasn't gotten that cold, but it gets cold early in the season."

The fan admitted he was just making a funny, replying, "I know, I was just messing with you."

The video is amazing ... and it's clear the fans are truly excited to speak with the 2019 All-Star MVP.

Bieber had one more surprise up his sleeve -- gifting each kid with a bunch of team merch.