Boston Police Excitedly Pepper Spray, Strike Protesters

Some Boston cops were excited about pepper-spraying people protesting police brutality ... unloading on them almost like warriors ... and it was apparent, some of them were nervous that body cams were recording their actions and their words.

The incident went down in June, in the wake of George Floyd's death. Protesters were in the Boston Commons area, where cops attempted to disperse the crowd.

You see and hear a cop armed with pepper spray saying, "I got a little left. I wanna hit this asshole."

Shortly thereafter, you see a demonstrator with hands up, but a cop levels the protester with a billy club to the chest.

You hear other cops say, "Start spraying the f*****rs." There was even talk among the cops of using vehicles as weapons.

At the beginning of the video, you hear one of the cops say "I'm f***ing hitting people with the car," and then a fellow cop whose body cam is recording the conversation, quickly and nervously walks away and then announces, "This thing is on." Then the story changes and the cop says "I didn't hit anybody."