'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson Victim of Police Brutality, Shares Video

Play video content

'Insecure' star Kendrick Sampson says police brutality is a global issue ... and he has some video evidence after a scary encounter in Cartagena, Colombia.

The actor and BLM activist posted a video he says shows a cop detaining him, punching him and pulling out his gun. The officer even cocks the weapon, and appears to point it at Kendrick.

The video -- recorded by someone across the street -- ends there, but Kendrick claims he was taken away in handcuffs.

Kendrick, who spearheaded several recent protests in L.A., says the police in Colombia had been hounding him nonstop -- he claims this was his 6th encounter with them in 5 days.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The caption to the video he posted included, "It happens to Black Colombians often. I’m told stopping is policy but what is NOT is they reached down my underwear aggressively, slap my arms 5 times hard, punch me in my jaw and pull his gun on me. He then cuffed me and dragged me through the streets."

It's unclear when exactly this encounter went down ... but the video was first posted by a friend of his on Tuesday. Kendrick says the police held him for nearly 10 hours before letting him go.