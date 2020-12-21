Illegal Club in NYC Shut Down for Violating COVID Guidelines

NYC is getting wild when it comes to COVID-19 ... cops raided a club filled with more than 160 patrons who were not wearing masks, in clear violation of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

The bust went down at around 2:45 AM Sunday in Queens when NYC Sheriff's deputies entered the joint to find the place packed like sardines. According to cops ... the shoulder-to-shoulder partygoers were entering the building through an alleyway.

Making matters worse ... the building is NOT set up to be a club -- so, on top of violating COVID restrictions, the operators were violating fire safety codes and didn't even have a liquor license.

The Sheriff's Dept says 5 people were charged with multiple offenses ... including violation of emergency orders.

In New York, there's a strict mandate prohibiting indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people who are not living in the same household.

This is not the first time cops in NYC have had to shut down illegal establishments. Cops busted one last month in Midtown Manhattan where nearly 400 people were partying their asses off.