NFL Legend Kevin Greene Dead At 58

Breaking News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene -- one of the most feared pass rushers EVER -- has died, the HOF confirmed Monday afternoon.

He was only 58 years old.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," HOF President and CEO David Baker said. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met."

"He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

No cause of death was given.

Greene was a monster in the NFL for 14 years from 1985 to 1999 ... piling up 160 total sacks for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers.

The Auburn legend -- who was picked in the 5th round by the Rams in the '85 NFL Draft -- earned 5 Pro Bowl honors, 2 All-Pro nods and 1 NFL Defensive MVP award in his career.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside legends like Brett Favre, Orlando Pace and Marvin Harrison in 2016.

KG also gained fame in the wrestling world ... making some notable appearances in the WCW in the late 1990s.