WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Set On Fire In Insane Ending To Wrestling Match
12/21/2020 7:15 AM PT
The wrestling ring looked more like the set of an action movie Sunday night ... with a WWE superstar being LIT ON FIRE to end a highly-anticipated main event!!
And, just like a movie, the whole thing was not real and scripted ... but it was still insane to watch!!!
Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character was squaring off with Randy Orton in a "Firefly Funhouse Inferno" match -- where, in order to win, a wrestler has to set the other on fire.
And, after several minutes of brawling ... Orton did just that to Wyatt!!
Randy took control of the match, pushed Wyatt into some flames, and then did his signature "RKO" finishing move on the superstar to "KO" him.
That's when Randy doused Wyatt in gasoline and dropped a match on him!!!
The visuals were INSANE -- Wyatt's body went up in flames ... and announcers played up the moment by begging Orton to stop!!
Of course, the whole thing was pre-recorded -- NOT live -- so, if we're guessing, Wyatt's probably going to be just fine, and Orton's gonna avoid jail time.