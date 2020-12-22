Bradley Chubb Sobs Uncontrollably After Pro Bowl Honor, 'This For Sure Feels Good'

Play video content Breaking News Denver Broncos

Incredibly emotional and raw moment from NFL star Bradley Chubb ... the Denver Broncos pass rusher sobbed uncontrollably after learning he earned a 2020 Pro Bowl selection.

"Went through a lot this year," the 24-year-old told reporters Monday with tears streaming down his face. "This for sure feels good."

Chubb tore his ACL in 2019 and rehabbed for MONTHS to get back into the starting lineup this season ... and when he reflected on that road on a Zoom call with media members, he broke down.

"I remember after -- when I got the news about the ACL, I called my dad crying," Chubb said while wiping away tears. "I was a little emotional going through it."

"And -- I'm sorry -- he just told me to keep my head on straight, put my head dead and keep on working. And, that's what I did, man. The accolade is huge."

The Pro Bowl selection was the first of Chubb's career -- and it was DEFINITELY deserved.

Bradley -- the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- has balled out in this season, logging 7.5 sacks in 14 games.