Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Selling $5 Mil Cherry Farm And Leaving CA ... Over COVID Protocols

Exclusive

Did you know ... ex-49ers Pro Bowl center Jeremy Newberry became a cherry farmer after retiring in 2009?

It's true!

Did you also know ... he's SELLING his cherry farm for $5 MIL because he's sick of the strict COVID protocols in California and has decided to move to another state?!

That's also true!!

Here's the deal ... Newberry has listed his 40-acre cherry farm property located in the Bay Area, which also features an amazing house with a gym and game room!

There's also the backyard which has a basketball court, miniature golf and an amazing pool with fire pits!

The place is incredible -- and Jeremy has run his Newberry Cherry business out of it since 2019, selling his delicious cherries on the property and hosting events!

So, why move? We spoke with Newberry who told us he feels the COVID protocols in California are WAYYY over the top and it's depriving his kids of a normal childhood.

"We're going to move somewhere where our kids can actually go to school, go participate in sports. Somewhere in the country that's open. I kinda feel like these kids are getting deprived from their childhood because everything's locked down."

Newberry added, "What is the future of this state? Are they gonna go back to school next year? Are they gonna go back sometime later this year? We're going on almost a full year now where these kids haven't been in school, haven't been allowed to do any extracurricular activity, any football, any dancing, anything. It's time to give them a childhood that they deserve."

So, where are they looking to move? Idaho -- where Newberry feels the COVID protocols are more relaxed and a better fit for his family.

Still, Newberry hopes his cherry farm finds a new owner who will appreciate it the way he did.

"The cool thing about that property if someone were to buy it, and farm it, it will pay for itself. You can make enough farming where you can live there for free and probably put something in the bank."

"So, that was a tough decision to let it go is because it makes me good money and it's not a lot of work to take care of."

The property -- listed by Deneen Vornhagen of Delta Ranches and Homes Inc -- is on the market for $4.98 million!