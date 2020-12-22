Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital Just In Time For Christmas!!!

Breaking News

Christmas came early for Keyontae Johnson and his family ... the Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital!!

The 21-year-old collapsed on the court during Florida's game against Florida State on Dec. 12. He was hospitalized in Tallahassee and transported to the UF hospital in Gainesville ... and at one point, was placed in a medically induced coma.

But, Johnson has been improving ever since ... and even did the famous "Gator Chomp" from his hospital bed last week.

Now, it's time to go home.

"Today is a great day!" Johnson's family said in a statement Tuesday. "We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family."

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness."

"As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

The Johnsons say they will share as much info as possible to potentially help others dealing with similar issues once it's available.