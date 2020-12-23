Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social Distancing

Play video content TMZ.com

Kirk Cameron took his anti-mask Xmas caroling on the road again, but this time he encountered protesters who were enraged by the flaunting of COVID precautions.

The "Growing Pains" star got around 100 people to descend on The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks -- just outside of L.A. -- and there was no social distancing and hardly any masks in sight.

Some folks who saw the display voiced their displeasure in their cars and on foot, some confronting the carolers. It looked tense as the carolers got in the face of at least one protester.

Kirk gets on the megaphone and tells the crowd, "We live in a free land, regardless of what they are trying to do. The liberty we have from Christ that no one can take away."

The message is a little complicated. We know Cameron has been railing on Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID shutdowns -- something that has caused a lot of head-scratching in determining why certain businesses were ordered shut while others remained open.

But, as for the masks and social distancing ... well, if Kirk thinks that's an assault on democracy, he's gotta bone up on history because there are an untold number of restrictions on "liberty" for health and safety reasons.

There was a stand where carolers were handing out "mask exemption badges." It's theatre, but given the explosion of COVID cases and deaths, it ain't funny.

The folks who run The Oaks said this ... "We continue to share our community's concerns over these irresponsible - yet constitutionally protected - events and have law enforcement on property. We reached out to the organizer to ask that the event be moved."