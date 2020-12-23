Model Stella Tennant Dead at 50

Stella Tennant, famous for her modeling work with designers including Karl Lagerfeld and Versace, is dead.

The British model's family says she died Tuesday, and they're remembering her as "a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all."

The family has not disclosed the cause of death.

Stella forged a name for herself in the early 1990s, walking the runways for Karl and Versace, and gracing the covers of Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

She first appeared in British Vogue back in 1993 when she was 22, going on to work with other big designers including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier.

When the Summer Olympics came to London in 2012, Stella starred in the closing ceremony alongside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

She also had royal blood ... she's the granddaughter of Deborah Mitford and Andrew Cavendish, the 11th Duke of Devonshire.

Stella was 50.